The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 24, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox monitoring Michael Kopech, who’s nearing career high in innings

Manager Pedro Grifol cited managing Kopech’s workload when he pulled him after four innings and 86 pitches in his most recent outing.

By  James Fegan
   
SHARE White Sox monitoring Michael Kopech, who’s nearing career high in innings
Michael Kopech has thrown 82 innings this season. His career high is 119 1/3, set last year.

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) ORG XMIT: CXS113

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

At 82 innings pitched this season, White Sox starter Michael Kopech could clear his career-high for innings (119 1/3 last year) sometime next month. 

It’s something that can be seen guiding the team’s decisions for the 27-year-old right-hander. Manager Pedro Grifol cited managing Kopech’s workload when he pulled him after four innings and 86 pitches in his most recent outing. Pitching coach Ethan Katz said Saturday that the team plans to reorder the rotation after the All-Star break so that Kopech is the fifth starter after the reset and gets the most rest.

“[The breaks] are helpful and you can see that it’s needed and I understand the move, but at the same time the competitor in me wants to pitch as much as possible, as often as possible,” said Kopech, who’s feeling the typical fatigue players get right before the mid-season break. “I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t a little tiredness. We’re getting close to the break, and I think that’s normal.”

But broadly, Kopech does not think he needs special treatment. The preseason goals he told the club he set for himself were what any major-league pitcher targets in 2023: over 30 starts, over 180 innings. Kopech concedes it might not happen, but it remains his mindset.

“It’s not really a caution tape thing for me,” Kopech said. “I’m going to do my best to show I can take a full workload on this season. I would like to not use that as anything to slow me down. Ultimately, the team has a plan in mind, and we have to meet those requirements together.”

Moncada troubled by back

Third baseman Yoán Moncada is sidelined indefinitely by a recurrence of back pain caused by a protruding disc that he’s dealt with since the end of spring training. He can take routine ground balls, but Grifol said Moncada’s back started to flare up after charging a shorter grounder earlier this month in New York, and that he feels it most acutely while swinging. He’s yet to test out either of those movements.

That makes it very unlikely that Moncada could return before the All-Star break, and brings much uncertainty for a 27-year-old that is seeing his second-straight season go sideways due to injures that seeped into his on-field performance.

“This kid loves to play the game, and it’s hurting him not being able to to be out there,” Grifol said. “I don’t think there’s fear of him thinking he’s not going to be able to come back. There’s fear that it’s not responding the way he wants it to respond. And there’s fear of the unknown, like, ‘When is it going to?’ But he’s just got to keep working and play it out and see what happens.”

Anderson back at second base

Despite his manager emphasizing it was a short-term arrangement, Tim Anderson made his second-straight start at second base Saturday. Grifol revealed that when Anderson initially proposed moving over to the right side of the infield, it was because the two-time All-Star felt he was still 2-3 days away from his sore shoulder being able to handle all the throwing required at shortstop.

“It’s probably going to happen here in the near future, I just don’t know if it’s going to be tomorrow or on the road,” Grifol said. “He wants to be the shortstop. However he’s putting all that aside and sacrificing that to be a part of this lineup. I think we all appreciate that.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
‘Summertime’ the theme for our weekly quiz
Jake Burger dreams of spot in Home Run Derby
Sox give Tim Anderson his second choice
Some good, some bad in a State of the Union report on Chicago’s sports teams
White Sox fan who had a wild ride in a car’s sunroof looks on the bright side
Mr. 2,000: Elvis Andrus’ voice heard loud and clear in White Sox clubhouse
The Latest
Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ rounds third base after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, June 24, 2023, in London.
Cubs
Cubs make an impression in London, continue hot streak with a 9-1 win vs. Cardinals
Cubs left fielder Ian Happ hit two home runs in the Cubs’ victory.
By Maddie Lee
 
Screenshot_2023_06_24_at_4.29.21_PM.png
Sports Media
Cubs aiming to launch in-market DTC streaming service in July
“For those who say I cut the cord, I don’t have Fubo — which we are available on — but I’d like to buy Marquee individually, just the channel, to see Cubs games,” Crane Kenney said Saturday on The Score.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
1 dead, another wounded in Back of the Yards shooting
Antonio Andrade, 39, was standing on the sidewalk just before 8 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Ada Street when someone opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Festival goers dance during the Chicago House Music Festival and Taste of Chicago Humboldt Park in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Chicago
Chicago House Music Festival honors ‘a cultural institution’ for the city
The free event, hosted for the first time this year in Humboldt Park, also partnered with the Taste of Chicago Saturday afternoon.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Victor Wembanyama
Bulls
Winners and losers from the 2023 NBA Draft ... as Spurs set the bar
If Victor Wembanyama lives up to even close to the hype surrounding the talented big man, San Antonio will have a generational talent for years to come. And while the Spurs were the head of the class, some other grades deserved handing out.
By Joe Cowley
 