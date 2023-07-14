The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 14, 2023
Michael Kopech KO’d in first inning, White Sox trounced in first game back from break

Kopech walked four, hit one batter and allowed a grand slam to Matt Olson

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
ATLANTA — The first day of the rest of the White Sox’ tumbling season was not a good day for the Dec. 6, 2016 trade that started a rebuild that is tumbling right alongside it.

Facing a Braves team that improved to a major league best 61-29 with a 9-0 trouncing on the first day after the All-Star break, Michael Kopech failed to last one inning in his first start since coming off the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Kopech looked out of sorts from the first pitch, walking Ronald Acuna, grazing Ozzie Albies’ jersey with an inside fastball and walking Austin Riley.

Kopech’s body language — much like what he displayed during his previous thre starts when he failed to last more than 4 13 innings — wasn’t good. And after pitching coach Ethan Katz made a lengthy visit to talk things out, Matt Olson slugged his 30th homer of the season and seventh grand slam of his career. Two outs and two walks after that, Kopech was relieved by Touki Toussaint after 38 pitches, 24 of them balls.

Meanwhile, Yoan Moncada was starting a minor league rehab assignment for the Charlotte Knights in Lehigh, Pa., against the Triple-A Iron Pigs. Moncada singled in two at-bats and committed an error at third base. It was just the latest work-back from a setback in a line of them that has diminished Moncada’s value since he was acquired at the winter meetings along with Kopech and two lesser prospects.

Moncada was the No. 1 prospect per MLB Pipeline and Kopech was No. 30 at the time of the deal. The Red Sox sacrificed them for Sale, one of the best pitchers in Sox history who helped bring a World Series to Boston.

The White Sox made the postseason in 2020 and 2021 but were ousted without success in both, then finished .500 in 2022 before diving much deeper in ‘23 with a 38-55 record after Friday’s loss.

The 27-year-old Kopech fell to 3-8 with a 4.47 ERA as he works toward goals of career highs for starts and innings. More concerning are his 53 walks, which lead the major leagues. He has walked 20 in his last four games covering 13 innings.

Moncada has played in 38 games, his last on June 13, and is batting .232/.279/.370.

A switch hitter who needs to test his low back swinging from both sides of the plate, Moncada could need more than a week with Charlotte as he works his way back to a team that will be in sellers mode at the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

“Been out for a little bit,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “Don’t want to rush the process. We’ll see.”

Expected to be fully rested and ready to go, Kopech was thrown into the fire against the slugging Braves in his return from the IL. His fastball velocity averaged 94.5 mph, one mph below his season norm.

With Kopech pitching for the first time in 19 days, the All-Star break and rotation setup coming out of the break allowed for Saturday starter Lance Lynn, Sunday starter Dylan Cease and Tuesday starter Lucas Giolito (at the Mets) eight days rest apiece.

Toussaint did the work of a starter, throwing 97 pitches in 5 13 innings of one-run ball. It was the most pitches by a Sox reliever since Hector Santiago threw 100 against the Indians on Sept. 24, 2019.

The Sox had five hits against Charlie Morton and two relievers, two of them singles by struggling shortstop Tim Anderson.

