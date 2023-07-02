White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. named to American League All-Star team

OAKLAND, Calif. — It was Luis Robert Jr. all along.

The White Sox had one obvious All-Star and only one this season, so it came as no surprise that their prized 25-year-old center fielder was named to his first American League All-Star Game Sunday. Robert becomes the first Sox All-Star at his position since Chet Lemon in 1977 and ‘78.

Robert has the look and talent of a star who, if he stays healthy, can be the best Sox center fielder of all time. He’s having one of the best half seasons, covering the expanses of the outfield from gap to gap with fluid grace and speed and hitting .276/.333/.574. with 24 homers, 21 doubles, and a .907 OPS.

“It definitely means a lot,” Robert said through a translator Sunday. “It’s a big accomplishment. It’s a result of all the work I’ve been putting in every day since the offseason started. I’m very happy for it.”

If not for Shohei Ohtani, the best player in the game, Robert might have been the AL Player of the month. Since June 4, he was batting .330/.393/.732 with 11 home runs, 16 RBI and 22 runs scored in 25 games.

This season, Robert ranks second in the AL in home runs, extra-base hits (44), slugging percentage (.574) and total bases (3rd, 179), is fourth in runs (59) and tied for sixth in games played (82).

The latter stat is everything to Robert, who has dealt with injury issues for much of his young career.

“The key is just being able to play every day,” he said. “If you play every day, you have the chance to get better.”

Robert is on pace for 46 home home runs, which would rank second in club history behind Albert Belle’s 49 home runs in 1998.

“What hasn’t he demonstrated, right?” manager Pedro Grifol said. “Power, defense, arm, speed. On top of all that he’s demonstrated growth, maturity, work ethic, ability to apply instruction, aptitude.”

When Robert talks about “hard work” it’s a legit statement. Field coordinator Mike Tosar noted Robert going all out “power’ shagging fly balls in spring training in not just one hitting group but multiple groups. Grifol has cited Robert’s preparation since camp.

“You see an elite defender playing center field as well as he did as a [Gold Glove winning] rookie [in 2020],” first base and outfielders coach Daryl Boston said. “Offensively he has matured. He still has his moments but the things he’s done on the baseball field is All-Star worthy.”

Per FanGraphs defensive runs saved, Robert is third with 5.9 among AL center fielders behind Kevin Kiermaier and Jake Myers. In Sunday’s game against the Athletics, he threw out Tyler Wade trying to go from first to third on a single.

“The range is easy to see but his decision making, when to throw somebody out, cutting balls off in the gap knowing when to hold a guy from a double to a single, that has improved a ton,” Boston said. “His leadership and communication with the other outfielders has gotten a lot better.”

Robert’s decisions at the plate appear to be on the upswing as well. When he doesn’t chase, look out. He’s also learning to temper his leg kick and stride when necessary, Tosar said.

“He’s learned how to hunt pitches up in the zone,” Grifol said, “and he’s starting to really, really recognize pitches down and away in the zone. That’s really good for us and not for others.

“Everybody thinks about the five tools. I right away think about the work ethic, aptitude, ability to apply instruction, the trust, maturity, how he goes about it.”

Robert said he right away thought about his parents when he got word from Grifol that he’ll represent the Sox as an outfield reserve at All-Star Game, which will be played July 11 at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park. They were the first to hear from him.

“I will have the chance to play with fellow Cubans [including Randy Arozarena] that I’ve been playing with for a very long time,” Robert said. “That’s definitely going to be special. Also being around Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, two of the best baseball players in the world. That’s something that gets me excited, too.”