White Sox trade infielder Jake Burger to Marlins

ARLINGTON, Texas — The White Sox continued their sell-off in the final hours before the trade deadline Tuesday, trading infielder Jake Burger to the Marlins.

The Sox will receive left-handed pitching prospect Jake Eder from the Marlins. Eder, a Double-A pitcher, is the Marlins’ fourth-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline.

Burger has had a breakout season in his first full year of regular playing time, slugging 25 homers while carrying a .214/.279/.527 hitting line with an .806 OPS in 88 games.

While most trade rumors circulating around the Sox involved shortstop Tim Anderson and Dylan Cease on Tuesday, Burger flew under the radar. He is the first position player dealt after the Sox traded pitchers Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, Lance Lynn, Kendall Graveman and Joe Kelly last week for prospects.

The moves come after the Sox’ woeful first half following an 81-81 season in what were supposed to be seasons of contention following a rebuild that produced two playoff appearances.

Burger was on the field for early hitting with teammates Andrew Vaughn and Oscar Colas hours before the Sox played the Rangers Tuesday night.

Burger, a first round draft pick in 2017 (11th overall), has played second base in recent days.