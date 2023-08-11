White Sox manager Pedro Grifol says he likes ‘vibe’ in clubhouse

The White Sox’ series victories against the Guardians and Yankees in the last week were more dire for those clubs’ playoff hopes than meaningful for the Sox.

But for Sox leadership trying to ensure they have altered the clubhouse chemistry that has been blamed for a disastrous 2023 season, it’s something to hang on to.

‘‘That clubhouse right now is an enjoyable place where these guys are having a lot of fun,’’ manager Pedro Grifol said before a 7-6 loss Friday to the Brewers in 10 innings. ‘‘I like the way it feels in there; I like the vibe in there. I like the way the guys are rooting for each other.’’

With pending free agents such as Elvis Andrus and Yasmani Grandal getting playing time, a focus on next season hasn’t taken over the lineup yet. But Eloy Jimenez bashing his 14th home run and Grifol citing some restoration of Yoan Moncada’s old hitting mechanics as his back pain eases are reminders that winning games also might be a byproduct of the team’s offensive core playing closer to expectations.

After the game, Grifol critiqued rookie Oscar Colas for missing the cutoff man — a play that led to a two-run Brewers single — in the fifth inning. That was a reminder that winning is a byproduct of sharper defense, too.

But the overhauled pitching staff, where much of the veteran leadership structure was shipped out — with some airing stinging critiques of the clubhouse culture after departing — is where there’s a real changing of the guard. What was once the most expensive bullpen in the sport is now long on moldable rookies, learning the ropes.

‘‘With both Bryan [Shaw] and myself out there, hopefully we can put in those positive views and I can bring something to the field,’’ injured closer Liam Hendriks said. ‘‘The one thing we’ve brought with these younger guys now is be on time and be ready to pitch every single day. That’s all we ask.’’

Robert still day-to-day

All-Star center fielder Luis Robert Jr. remained out of the lineup after spraining the pinkie on his right hand on an awkward slide Wednesday. Grifol said Robert can grip a bat without issue, but he is trying to avoid using him until the issue is resolved, though he was the automatic runner in the 10th in place of Andrew Vaughn.

‘‘If you told him this was a playoff game or a divisional September game, he’d probably go out there,’’ Grifol said.

The Sox won’t be playing with the playoffs on the line anytime soon, but staying healthy has been a point of pride this season for Robert. His 112 games played already has surpassed his previous career high, and he has set a personal goal to reach 150.

Gonzalez gone TILL spring

Out of action since June 17, utility player Romy Gonzalez will miss the rest of the season after having surgery last month to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Gonzalez’s shoulder troubles date to his college days and prompted two stints on the injured list this season as he scuffled offensively. Despite a spate of clutch extra-base hits in late May, Gonzalez finished the season with a disappointing .194/.208/.376 batting line.

Before Andrus was signed, Gonzalez entered the spring with a chance to win the starting second-base job. The Sox expect Gonzalez to be fully healthy by next spring, and second base looks unsettled right now for next season, too.