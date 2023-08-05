White Sox’ Tim Anderson, Guardians’ Jose Ramirez ejected after benches clearing fight

CLEVELAND — White Sox shorstop Tim Anderson and Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez went toe-to-toe in a dukes-up boxing match near second base, and both players were ejected after their fisticuffs sparked a benches clearing brawl at Progressive Field.

Ramirez and Anderson got tangled up at second base after Ramirez slid safely on a double. When Ramirez got up, he pointed a finger at Anderson’s cap and Anderson, much like a hockey fighter, dropped his fielder’s glove and put up his fists. Ramirez also raised his fists, and the two exchanged glancing blows before Ramirez decked Anderson with a punch.

Sox manager Pedro Grifol and Guardians manager Terry Francona also got into a heated exchange, and both were ejected. Guardians third base coach Mike Sarbaugh was also thrown out of the game. Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase was ejected as well.

