The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 5, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’ Tim Anderson, Guardians’ Jose Ramirez ejected after benches clearing fight

Managers Pedro Grifol and Terry Francona were also throw out

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox’ Tim Anderson, Guardians’ Jose Ramirez ejected after benches clearing fight
White Sox’ Andrew Vaughn holds back Tim Anderson after Anderson was involved in a benches clearing fight in Cleveland.

White Sox’ Andrew Vaughn holds back Tim Anderson after Anderson was involved in a benches clearing fight in Cleveland. (NBCSCH)

CLEVELAND — White Sox shorstop Tim Anderson and Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez went toe-to-toe in a dukes-up boxing match near second base, and both players were ejected after their fisticuffs sparked a benches clearing brawl at Progressive Field.

Ramirez and Anderson got tangled up at second base after Ramirez slid safely on a double. When Ramirez got up, he pointed a finger at Anderson’s cap and Anderson, much like a hockey fighter, dropped his fielder’s glove and put up his fists. Ramirez also raised his fists, and the two exchanged glancing blows before Ramirez decked Anderson with a punch.

Sox manager Pedro Grifol and Guardians manager Terry Francona also got into a heated exchange, and both were ejected. Guardians third base coach Mike Sarbaugh was also thrown out of the game. Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase was ejected as well.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Wait till next year? White Sox say time is now to change awful tone set in first half
X certainly marks the spot in this test of your baseball knowledge
Scholtens, Toussaint audition for open spots in White Sox’ rotation
Last two months are ‘critical’ for White Sox, manager Pedro Grifol says
White Sox turn back clock with heightened focus on prospects
White Sox addressing need behind the plate
The Latest
merlin_115060070.jpg
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza Day 3: Danielle Ponder wows BMI Stage, Thee Sacred Souls frontman runs into the crowd
A sea of rainbow-hued ponchos made the scene at Grant Park on Saturday, bringing some needed color to the otherwise mopey day.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Guardians_White_Sox_Baseball_12_.jpg
White Sox
Wait till next year? White Sox say time is now to change awful tone set in first half
“We’re not going to accept coming in next year not expecting to compete,” Gavin Sheets said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Kendrick Lamar performs during his day 2 closing set at Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Friday night.
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza Day 2: 30 Seconds to Mars reaches new heights, Kendrick Lamar draws massive crowd
Day two of Lollapalooza found Kendrick Lamar playing to an overflow crowd, and actor Jared Leto (of Thirty Seconds to Mars) making quite the entrance for his band’s set.
By Sun-Times staff
 
merlin_115044955.jpg
Lollapalooza
The 1975’s Matty Healy commands attention at Lollapalooza, drummer George Daniel deserves applause
Healy wasn’t always steady on his feet, but his showmanship remained fully intact. Daniel’s drumming was the linchpin to the whole endeavor.
By Bobby Reed | For the Sun-Times
 
Braves_Cubs_Baseball.jpg
Cubs
Cubs start strong, hold off Braves for 8-6 win
One day after getting mauled 8-0, the Cubs jumped on the league-leading Braves with five first-inning runs and used six pitchers to stave off Atlanta.
By Brian Sandalow
 