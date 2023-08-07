The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 7, 2023
White Sox’ Yasmani Grandal says Score report that he slapped teammate Tim Anderson is bull

“It’s crazy to what extent people can go to just put something out there,” Grandal said. “It’s like they’re almost fishing for something.”

By  Steve Greenberg
   
Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Indians

Yasmani Grandal (right) and Tim Anderson together on the field in 2020.

Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

According to an on-air report from executive producer Shane Riordan given Monday on The Score’s “Parkins & Spiegel” show, White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal slapped shortstop Tim Anderson during an altercation just before the All-Star break.

The gist: Grandal found out he wasn’t in the lineup and wanted to get an early start to a few days off, and Anderson — offended — took the position that if Grandal would rather be somewhere else, he’d pony up the money himself to get Grandal a ticket on a fast train.

And then: Slap!

But the whole report was a load of baloney, Grandal said before the Sox’ game against the Yankees. Although it did take him a while to get to the point. 

“I’ll tell you the one thing I was thinking about that day [was] spending time at this lake house I have with my family because I hadn’t been spending enough time with them,” he said. “So, yeah, I know people need to do their jobs and they’re trying to put a story out, but it’s crazy to what extent people can go to just put something out there. It’s like they’re almost fishing for something.”

So did the slap happen or not? The question was repeated.

“Definitely not,” he said. “I think I just told you that.”

We followed up with general manager Rick Hahn on the topic. Slap or no slap?

“I heard Grandal denied that happening,” Hahn said. “He told you it didn’t happen. That’s accurate. You’re not suggesting he’s lying to you, I hope.”

As if Anderson needed a new controversy only two days after taking one on the jaw in a fight with the Guardians’ Jose Ramirez that didn’t go his way.

Anderson was in the lineup against the Yankees but didn’t finish the game after being hit in the left forearm by a pitch from starter Gerrit Cole. X-rays were negative, with the Sox describing Anderson’s status as day-to-day. Meanwhile, Anderson is appealing the six-game suspension he received from MLB for his part in the brawl in Cleveland. According to a Sox spokesman, Anderson needs “a day or two to clear his head” before he’ll speak publicly about the fight.

Manager Pedro Grifol served a one-game suspension Monday, with bench coach Charlie Montoyo handling managerial duties.

Are Grandal and Anderson OK? On one hand, their locker stalls are literally as far away from each other as possible, in dead opposite corners of the Sox clubhouse. That could be just a coincidence.

Grandal says it’s all good.

“I feel like [Anderson] can be the best shortstop in this game,” Grandal said. “I think we’ve all seen it. We judge everybody, but I think the clubhouse is a safe space. … We’re going to support Tim no matter what.”

