The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 2, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Grifol benches Korey Lee for failing to run out pop-up in Sox’ 10-0 loss

“That’s not the type of player I am,” Lee said. “I lost the ball.‘‘

By  James Fegan
   
SHARE Grifol benches Korey Lee for failing to run out pop-up in Sox’ 10-0 loss
Korey Lee and Mike Clevinger

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Mike Clevinger, right, and catcher Korey Lee, left, walk to the dugout before a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Chicago.

Erin Hooley/AP

It would have been easy to miss since the White Sox (53-83) were well on their way to a 10-0 loss to the Tigers at the time, but rookie catcher Korey Lee didn’t make it out of the batter’s box on a third inning pop-up to first.

Sox manager Pedro Grifol did notice, and he benched the rookie catcher. Yasmani Grandal caught the remainder of the game.

“That’s not the type of player I am,” Lee said. “I lost the ball. Couldn’t see where it was. Thought it was right behind me. It ended up being in fair territory.”

Lee gave the same explanation to Grifol during the game. Grifol said he believed him and did not feel the play was representative of the 25-year-old, who was called up 10 days ago. But he benched him all the same.

“That’s not the type of baseball we want to play here,” Grifol said.

Lee’s development has been a clear subject of focus for Grifol, a former catcher himself. But the Sox were having a sloppy night across the diamond that dropped them to a season-worst 30 games below .500. Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo scoring from first on a single without so much as a throw home from second baseman Lenyn Sosa in the second was merely the highlight among a selection of questionable plays.

Still, Lee’s seemingly honest mistake took center stage postgame.

“I explained my part a little bit,” Lee said. “He’s the manager. He has the final go and I respect that.”

“He’ll be in there tomorrow,” Grifol said.

Robert scratched

Less than 15 minutes before the first pitch Saturday night, Luis Robert Jr. was scratched with a cramp in his right quad.

The Sox are having a horrible year even with Robert having an All-Star caliber season on both sides of the ball. Without him, they were shut out on four hits as Tigers rookie Reese Olson cruised through seven innings, and Oscar Colas looked overstretched while filling in at center field.

“We’re always going to err on the side of caution, especially right now,” Grifol said. “He’ll be evaluated [Sunday] morning and if he’s able to play he’ll play, and if not we’ll give him another day.”

Clevinger remains

Pending free agent Mike Clevinger was concerned enough about being put on waivers ahead of the Sept. 1 deadline for teams to add players to be playoff-eligible, that he spoke to Grifol, assistant general manager Jeremy Haber and pitching coach Ethan Katz about it.

But after going unclaimed by any playoff hopefuls and also after being charged for eight runs in four innings Saturday, Clevinger did not want to pin any extra blame on the distraction.

“I understood even the reasoning behind it, but that wasn’t a factor going into this at all,” Clevinger said. “I’m just worried about trying to put up results.”

Making up for lost time

After top prospect Colson Montgomery missed the first 2½ months with a back strain, the Sox are expected to recoup some at-bats by sending the 21-year-old shortstop to the Arizona Fall League. Montgomery, currently at Double-A Birmingham, is hitting .297/.472/.497 in 50 games across three minor-league levels this season.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox will limit reliever Gregory Santos’ work down stretch
New White Sox general manager Chris Getz addresses team
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol never felt his job was in jeopardy
Stray bullet theory pushed by White Sox has 73-year history in nation’s ballparks
At long last, White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf speaks
White Sox shooting: Jerry Reinsdorf makes first public comments on ballpark gunfire
The Latest
Cincinnati Reds’ TJ Friedl scores the winning run against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati.
Cubs
Cubs fall short vs. Reds despite gutsy performances from Javier Assad, defense
The Cubs fell to the Reds 2-1 on Saturday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Chicago Football Classic
College Sports
The Chicago Football Classic is more than just a game
Central State knocks off the Mississippi Valley State in event that showcases storied HBCUs
By Kyle Williams
 
Cubs right-hander Hayden Wesneski threw 3 1⁄3 hitless innings against the Reds on Friday. File photo.
Cubs
Cubs’ Hayden Wesneski unlocks ‘confidence booster’ vs Reds
Notes: Reds dealing with COVID-19 outbreak during series against Cubs.
By Maddie Lee
 
Homewood-Flossmoor’s Myles Ellis (3) returns a kick against Marian Catholic.
High School Football
Homewood-Flossmoor scores twice in final 68 seconds to beat Marian Catholic
A big talking point at Homewood-Flossmoor, from coach Terrell Alexander on down, is how to deal with hard times.
By Mike Clark
 
Tennessee_St_Notre_Dame_Football.jpg
College Sports
Sam Hartman, stout defense lead Notre Dame in rout of Tennessee State
Sam Hartman passed for 194 yards and two touchdowns, and Notre Dame’s defense didn’t allow a touchdown for a second straight game.
By Sun-Times wires
 