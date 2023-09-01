White Sox manager Pedro Grifol never felt his job was in jeopardy

With reports leaking out that Pedro Grifol was safe, few were on pins and needles waiting for new White Sox general manager Chris Getz to confirm that Grifol will return as manager in 2024.

Least of all, Grifol.

“I never once felt that my job was in jeopardy,” he said Friday. “In all my conversations, with [Getz] and even Rick [Hahn] and Kenny [Williams], and Jerry [Reinsdorf], prior to them being dismissed, I never felt that way.”

A day earlier, chairman Reinsdorf called the still-ongoing 2023 campaign “absolutely the worst season I’ve ever been through.” The results of this season, Grifol’s first managing a major-league team, are so disappointing it prompted the surprise firings of careerlong Sox executives, including Williams, who Reinsdorf repeatedly said is “like a son” to him.

With such turnover, any sense of security feels bold. But Grifol revealed a level of communication with Getz and Reinsdorf that would have made him privy to his future for a bit, and for the chairman’s expectation to compete next season not to have caught him flat-footed.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve known it for a while,” Grifol said. “Jerry’s correct in saying that. I see it the same way. We’ve spoken about it. Him and I have spoken about it. Me and Chris have spoken about it. He and Chris have spoken about it. When you have a core of players like this, like we have, there’s always an opportunity to do something special.”

After the failed 2019 bid to sign Manny Machado, a free agent pursuit unlikely to have a rival in scale anytime soon for this franchise, Hahn often recited a version of the phrase, “people want to see the baby, not hear about the delivery,” to hold off on issuing updates on any process that had yet to yield results.

With a month left in this season before Getz can truly start reeling off meaningful acquisitions or hirings, the descriptions both he and Grifol have offered for how a better future is achieved have been similarly vague.

They seek to improve in any way possible. They believe the assembled talent is superior to their on-field results, which is becoming a White Sox annual tradition. And Grifol touted the importance of finishing the year healthy so much Friday that he had to clarify that there would be no letup in on-field intensity.

After the last few years, prioritizing health as the way forward rings true for at least part of this roster.

“Doctors told me all I need is rest,” Yoán Moncada said via interpreter of his troubled back. “Honestly, I just need to find a different way to do things in my preparation. That’s something I have to figure out during the offseason. Try to do new things that can help me to stay healthy.”

More rigorous monitoring of players’ offseason activities was one of the few specific insights Reinsdorf offered Thursday for how the Sox will operate better under Getz. There being a single top voice to follow, during both the season and offseason, is more of an implied benefit.

“It was a little different because there’s two guys running it,” outfielder Gavin Sheets said. “I mainly had talks with Rick, not Kenny as much, so it’s good now that you know where it’s coming from with one guy in control, and with [Getz] being a good communicator, it makes him a good fit.”

It must be such a good fit that it enables Grifol to pull off the broad improvement in play he aimed for in spring, but has achieved so little of with this roster under previous leadership. The isolated line from Getz that Grifol “has had to wear a lot of hats,” on Thursday gave a nod to the idea that Grifol’s efforts have been inhibited this season.

The manager himself did not fill in any details.

“The whole season’s been a challenge,” Grifol said.

Digging out from it will be an even larger undertaking.

