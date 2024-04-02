White Sox already digging in against another awful start

The last thing White Sox manager Pedro Grifol needs is to have his team get buried this soon.

After their 9-0 loss to the Braves on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field dropped them to 0-4, Grifol’s disappointment was apparent. They have already been shut out twice.

“I really don’t have much for you guys,” he said. “These are ones, you’ve just got to flush them and get ready to play tomorrow.”

The Sox wore out the plumbing forcefully funneling games into the sewer system last season. Three one-run losses to the Tigers, one of their division counterparts, got a new season with low expectations — from the outside, not him — were not flush-worthy, but 0-3 doesn’t lie. And then on Monday, the Sox — picked to finish last in the division — got walloped by one of baseball’s elite teams.

There was rain, chilly air, wind, two rain delays and a delay for first base coach Jason Burgeious, who was late getting to his post after a 44-minute break for the rain. Stuff happens, and whether there was an explanation or not — Grifol wasn’t asked about it in his postgame presser with questions about Eloy Jimenez’ sore adductor and the signing of Mike Clevinger breaking about the same time taking precedence — it wasn’t a good look.

Braves broadcasters said it looked like “something that usually happens at a Little League game.”

Ever seen a first base coach delay?



Thanks to the 2024 White Sox, now you have pic.twitter.com/48KRySh45t — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 1, 2024

In any case, the Sox find themselves trying to get off the schneid Tuesday night, weather permitting. It will be another cold, damp night, with temperatures forecast in the upper 30s by 9 p.m., and there is snow in the forecast for the series finale Wednesday afternoon, so Major League Baseball will try to get this one in.

Getting the assignment to stop the bleeding is left-hander Garrett Crochet, the Opening Day starter who surprised everyone by not only getting the nod for what was his first start ever but pitching six innings, to boot. He was a tough-luck 1-0 loser to Tarik Skubal, and all eyes will be on him to see how he bounces back for his second start.

The Sox skipped the fifth-starter slot assignment in favor of Crochet, presumably waiting till Wednesday to add Nick Nastrini to the 26-man roster for his major league debut. Snow could put Nastrini’s debut off.

The Sox then pack for their first road trip, an AL Central tour of four games against the Royals and three against the Guardians. The hope is to avoid the 7-21 start in Grifol’s first season a year ago that set the stage for a 61-101 finish.

Zero and four is no fun place to be. A quiet Sox clubhouse after the game and Grifol’s demeanor — not that anyone would expect upbeat — said it all.

“Yeah, the first three, dropping them by one run in very competitive games … “ said Monday's starting pitcher Chris Flexen, who allowed four runs and couldn’t complete five innings. “This one kind of got away from us a little bit today. That mentality has to be the same: compete every single day and focus on winning ballgames.”

A task that, if the first four ballgames are any indication, will be fraught with challenges.

