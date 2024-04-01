The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 1, 2024

White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez getting tests, injury status TBD

Gavin Sheets was the White Sox’ designated hitter Monday against the Braves

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez getting tests, injury status TBD
Eloy Jimenez

White Sox designated hitter Eloy Jimenez looks to the bench after being called out on strikes during the third inning of the team’s game against the Tigers in Chicago, Sunday, March 31, 2024. (AP)

Nam Y. Huh/AP Photos

There was no update on Eloy Jimenez Monday, a day after the injury-plagued designated hitter left the White Sox' game against the Tigers with left adductor soreness.

Jimenez was getting an MRI Monday morning, and “X-Rays,” Grifol said.

A Jimenez injury story has become too commonplace for the cleanup hitter and the Sox during his career. A stint on the injured list is possible, unless the Sox believe he could be back soon.

“We'll wait to make that decision when we get all the information,” Grifol said.

Gavin Sheets was the DH Monday.

Grifol said Jimenez, who is transitioning to full-time DH work this season, stays active during games. Why Jimenez is more susceptible to lower body injuries than most is not a question Grifol was willing to tackle.

“I don't know much about that world,” Grifol said. “I would be spitting stuff out that I'm really not comfortable spitting out). Obviously there's things you can do to put yourself in a position for that not to happen, he's doing those we feel. I'm not sure. We talked about it this morning, we talked about routines in between at-bats. Believe me, we're exhausting everything we can to make sure we prevent these."

Not bummed about trade

As good as left-hander Aaron Bummer potentially can be – the Braves gave the White Sox five players believing they can untap his ceiling – the Sox have to feel satisfied, four games into the season, with their return on general manager Chris Getz’ first trade.

Michael Soroka was the Sox’ day 2 starter, Nicky Lopez is their starting second baseman and Braden Shewmake made an encouraging showing in the season opening series against the Tigers.

“Bummer was a weapon for us out of the bullpen. He had some really good years here, and he has good stuff,” Grifol said.

“We got some guys that we feel are impacting this club, as well. That was, in my opinion, a good, old-fashioned baseball trade. They got what they needed, we got what we needed at the times we needed it. We’ll see how it plays out.”

Last season played out miserably for the 61-101 Sox and Bummer, who posted a 6.79 ERA despite his tough to square up sinker and slider. He hopes the change of scenery does him well.

“It gave me an opportunity to look myself in the mirror, too, decide to be the pitcher I wanted to be and way I wanted to work and who I can be moving forward,” Bummer said. “I had a lot of great years in Chicago but I always knew there were a lot of things to work on, there were things to improve.”

As for what went wrong with the team, it would take more than a paragraph to explain.

“If we could have put a finger on it we could have gotten it fixed,” Bummer said. “It was a combination of a lot of things that unfortunately we weren’t able to stop the snowball from running down the hill.

“Was it injuries, health, chemistry, was it any of these things? If we knew the answer we wouldn’t have been in the position we were.”

Another old friend

Reynaldo Lopez and Chris Sale are in the Braves’ rotation, bolstering the National League East favorite’s ex-Sox appeal. Lopez is Tuesday’s scheduled starter.

“A lot of emotions,” said Lopez, who returns to starting duty when he faces his former team, speaking through an interpreter. “Six years here. I recall a lot of fond memories and nice moments that occurred during my time here. I’m happy to be back and excited to face the team for the first time.”

Traded by the Sox to the Angels with Lucas Giolito last season, Lopez signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Braves as a free agent during the offseason.


Next Up In News
State’s attorney primary victor O’Neill Burke says it’s wrong to paint her as the ‘tough-on-crime’ choice
32 shot, 7 fatally, in weekend violence including 2 West Side mass shootings
Man found fatally shot in Austin
Parachute Hi-Fi set to open this summer from chefs Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark
Man, 19, dies after shooting in South Shore
Pedestrian killed in West Lawn hit-and-run
The Latest
La Voz Chicago
Trabajadores dicen que fueron despedidos de tortillería por intentar organizarse
Los despidos se produjeron aproximadamente una semana después de que los trabajadores solicitaron una reunión con la gerencia, según Arise Chicago.
By Jessica Ma
 
BADBUNNY-032924-10.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Bad Bunny presenta vibrante espectáculo de trap latino en el United Center
El cantante abrió una serie de tres noches en Chicago con todas las entradas agotadas.
By Ambar Colón
 
Community members gather at a vigil to remember victims of a recent deadly stabbing attack on Thursday, March 28, 2024 in Rockford, one day after four people were killed and seven others injured, including a US postal worker.
La Voz Chicago
Acusan de asesinato a hombre que apuñaló a cuatro personas en Rockford
Christian Soto le dijo a la policía que estaba fumando marihuana en la casa de una de las víctimas antes del ataque.
By Associated Press
 
Beverly Kim and her husband Johnny Clark are photographed inside their Avondale-based restaurant Parachute.|
Food and Restaurants
Parachute Hi-Fi set to open this summer from chefs Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark
The casual, “high-fidelity music bar and restaurant” — will be retro-fitted into what previously was their Paracute restaurant location on Elston Avenue.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
CPDTAPE
Crime
Man, 19, dies after shooting in South Shore
The man was standing outside a home in the 6700 block of South Cornell Avenue when someone approached in a black Jeep and opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times staff
 