White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez getting tests, injury status TBD

There was no update on Eloy Jimenez Monday, a day after the injury-plagued designated hitter left the White Sox' game against the Tigers with left adductor soreness.

Jimenez was getting an MRI Monday morning, and “X-Rays,” Grifol said.

A Jimenez injury story has become too commonplace for the cleanup hitter and the Sox during his career. A stint on the injured list is possible, unless the Sox believe he could be back soon.

“We'll wait to make that decision when we get all the information,” Grifol said.

Gavin Sheets was the DH Monday.

Grifol said Jimenez, who is transitioning to full-time DH work this season, stays active during games. Why Jimenez is more susceptible to lower body injuries than most is not a question Grifol was willing to tackle.

“I don't know much about that world,” Grifol said. “I would be spitting stuff out that I'm really not comfortable spitting out). Obviously there's things you can do to put yourself in a position for that not to happen, he's doing those we feel. I'm not sure. We talked about it this morning, we talked about routines in between at-bats. Believe me, we're exhausting everything we can to make sure we prevent these."

Not bummed about trade

As good as left-hander Aaron Bummer potentially can be – the Braves gave the White Sox five players believing they can untap his ceiling – the Sox have to feel satisfied, four games into the season, with their return on general manager Chris Getz’ first trade.

Michael Soroka was the Sox’ day 2 starter, Nicky Lopez is their starting second baseman and Braden Shewmake made an encouraging showing in the season opening series against the Tigers.

“Bummer was a weapon for us out of the bullpen. He had some really good years here, and he has good stuff,” Grifol said.

“We got some guys that we feel are impacting this club, as well. That was, in my opinion, a good, old-fashioned baseball trade. They got what they needed, we got what we needed at the times we needed it. We’ll see how it plays out.”

Last season played out miserably for the 61-101 Sox and Bummer, who posted a 6.79 ERA despite his tough to square up sinker and slider. He hopes the change of scenery does him well.

“It gave me an opportunity to look myself in the mirror, too, decide to be the pitcher I wanted to be and way I wanted to work and who I can be moving forward,” Bummer said. “I had a lot of great years in Chicago but I always knew there were a lot of things to work on, there were things to improve.”

As for what went wrong with the team, it would take more than a paragraph to explain.

“If we could have put a finger on it we could have gotten it fixed,” Bummer said. “It was a combination of a lot of things that unfortunately we weren’t able to stop the snowball from running down the hill.

“Was it injuries, health, chemistry, was it any of these things? If we knew the answer we wouldn’t have been in the position we were.”

Another old friend

Reynaldo Lopez and Chris Sale are in the Braves’ rotation, bolstering the National League East favorite’s ex-Sox appeal. Lopez is Tuesday’s scheduled starter.

“A lot of emotions,” said Lopez, who returns to starting duty when he faces his former team, speaking through an interpreter. “Six years here. I recall a lot of fond memories and nice moments that occurred during my time here. I’m happy to be back and excited to face the team for the first time.”

Traded by the Sox to the Angels with Lucas Giolito last season, Lopez signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Braves as a free agent during the offseason.



