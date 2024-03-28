Garrett Crochet pitches six innings of one-run ball, but White Sox lose opener 1-0 to Tigers

If this is what the Garrett Crochet starting pitcher experience is going to be like, more of that, please.

Pitching six innings – more than most everyone anticipated in the left-hander’s first career start – Crochet was exceptional with seven strikeouts, no walks and one run allowed to the Tigers on Opening Day Thursday.

If only the White Sox had it in them to muster more than three against Tigers lefty Tarik Skubal, who held them scoreless for six innings in a 1-0 loss, taking the air out of a less than capacity Opening Day crowd of 33,420 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The crowd’s favorite boo target, former Cub Javier Baez, singled on an 0-2 fastball leading off the third, stole second, advanced to third on a ground out to the right side and scored on a sacrifice fly by Andy Ibanez.

Baez, seemingly booed on the South Side because he was a Cub, played up to the catcalls as he rounded first, pointing to the crowd and opening his hands next to the ear flaps of his helmet.

Crochet was worthy of cheers, however, throwing 61 of 87 pitches for strikes. He spotted a 96-98 mph fastball and sharp slider, starting his outing with a strikeout of Ibanez and finishing it with a whiff of Matt Vierling to complete a perfect sixth.

“We know he’s capable of being a frontline-type starter. But that’s something that is earned,” Sox general manager Chris Getz said. “Does he have the stuff to do that? He does. But there’s more to it than just the label or the hope. He’s going to get the opportunity to show baseball what he’s capable of doing as a starting pitcher.”

The Sox had three singles, by Luis Robert Jr. in the first, Andrew Vaughn in the second and Eloy Jimenez in the fourth.

The Sox' last 17 batters were retired in order. After Skubal, three Tigers relievers held the Sox hitless in final three innings. Jason Foley struck out Yoan Moncada and Robert to end the game.

