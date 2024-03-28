The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 28, 2024

Garrett Crochet pitches six innings of one-run ball, but White Sox lose opener 1-0 to Tigers

Crochet struck out eight, walked no one in first career start

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Garrett Crochet pitches six innings of one-run ball, but White Sox lose opener 1-0 to Tigers
Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox

Garrett Crochet of the White Sox throws in the first inning of the Opening Day game against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on March 28, 2024 in Chicago. (Getty Images)

Quinn Harris/Getty

If this is what the Garrett Crochet starting pitcher experience is going to be like, more of that, please.

Pitching six innings – more than most everyone anticipated in the left-hander’s first career start – Crochet was exceptional with seven strikeouts, no walks and one run allowed to the Tigers on Opening Day Thursday.

If only the White Sox had it in them to muster more than three against Tigers lefty Tarik Skubal, who held them scoreless for six innings in a 1-0 loss, taking the air out of a less than capacity Opening Day crowd of 33,420 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The crowd’s favorite boo target, former Cub Javier Baez, singled on an 0-2 fastball leading off the third, stole second, advanced to third on a ground out to the right side and scored on a sacrifice fly by Andy Ibanez.

Baez, seemingly booed on the South Side because he was a Cub, played up to the catcalls as he rounded first, pointing to the crowd and opening his hands next to the ear flaps of his helmet.

Crochet was worthy of cheers, however, throwing 61 of 87 pitches for strikes. He spotted a 96-98 mph fastball and sharp slider, starting his outing with a strikeout of Ibanez and finishing it with a whiff of Matt Vierling to complete a perfect sixth.

“We know he’s capable of being a frontline-type starter. But that’s something that is earned,” Sox general manager Chris Getz said. “Does he have the stuff to do that? He does. But there’s more to it than just the label or the hope. He’s going to get the opportunity to show baseball what he’s capable of doing as a starting pitcher.”

The Sox had three singles, by Luis Robert Jr. in the first, Andrew Vaughn in the second and Eloy Jimenez in the fourth.

The Sox' last 17 batters were retired in order. After Skubal, three Tigers relievers held the Sox hitless in final three innings. Jason Foley struck out Yoan Moncada and Robert to end the game.

Next Up In News
White Sox fans keep Opening Day traditions alive: ‘Something that’ll last me a lifetime’
Migrant eviction statistics need to be more ‘transparent,’ Chicago alderpersons say
Lincoln Park Zoo gorilla, Bana, dies at 29
Despite $1B cost, mayor open to helping develop area around proposed new Bears stadium on lakefront
Mayor Johnson backs Ald. Sigcho-Lopez in flag-burning controversy
Chinatown apartment complex gets $11 million federal grant for energy efficiency upgrades
The Latest
“I’m Flying.” (from L) Micah Turner Lee as John, Reed Epley as Michael, Hawa Kamara as Wendy, Nolan Almeida as Peter Pan in the national touring non-Equity production of "Peter Pan" at the Nederlander Theatre. Photo: Matthew Murphy
Theater
For the youngest of theatergoers, ‘Peter Pan’ remains a magical experience
Many kids in the audience came dressed up. I would recommend parents encourage it, as their youngsters will undoubtedly make new friends at intermission finding others who love the characters they do, or who identify with other ones.
By Steven Oxman | For the Sun-Times
 
FLAGBURN-032624-02.JPG
City Hall
Mayor Johnson backs Ald. Sigcho-Lopez in flag-burning controversy
They mayor made it clear he will not remove the City Council member for appearing at a rally where an American flag was burned to protest U.S. support for Israel.
By Fran Spielman
 
Housing & development
Chinatown apartment complex gets $11 million federal grant for energy efficiency upgrades
Archer Courts, 2242 S. Princeton Ave., will soon get a new hot water system, ventilation system and rooftop solar panels through a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
By David Struett
 
Jordan Leasure.
White Sox
White Sox rookie Jordan Leasure can’t stop smiling
Leasure will make his major league debut on Thursday.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle pitched her 2024 budget to the Cook County Board of Commissioners Thursday.
Elections
Pritzker sends Cook County Democratic Party $250K ‘to turn out voters’ in November
The funds will help target a big problem for a city opening its doors to President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Convention in August. Just 17.94% of registered voters in suburban Cook County and 25.7% of registered voters in Chicago voted in the March 19 primary.
By Tina Sfondeles
 