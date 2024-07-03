The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
White Sox lefty Garrett Crochet named AL Pitcher of Month



Crochet, 25, went 1-1 with a 1.91 ERA, 56 strikeouts and six walks over six starts in June.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Garrett Crochet

White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet throws against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Chicago. (AP)

Erin Hooley/AP Photos

CLEVELAND — White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet was named American League Pitcher of the Month for June on Wednesday.

Crochet, 25, went 1-1 with a 1.91 ERA, 56 strikeouts and only six walks over six starts in June. He the first Sox pitcher to receive the award since Dylan Cease in June and July of 2022.

In his first season as a starter, Crochet led the majors in strikeouts and ranked among AL leaders in ERA (fourth) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (fourth, 9.33) in June. His 56 strikeouts were the second-highest total in June by a Sox pitcher behind Chris Sale (75) in 2015.

This season, Crochet is 6-6 with a 3.02 ERA, 20 walks and 141 strikeouts over 18 starts. He is the only pitcher since at least 1901 with140-plus strikeouts with 20 walks or less over his first 18 career starts.

Crochet is 5-2 with a 1.49 ERA and 94 strikeouts since May 5. During that span, he led all pitchers in ERA, WHIP, strikeouts per nine innings and OPS (.491).

