Tuesday, July 9, 2024
White Sox, Twins rained out

The game will be made up as part of doubleheader Wednesday

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
The White Sox’ scheduled game against the Twins Tuesday was rained out. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

The White Sox’ scheduled game against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field has been postponed due to a forecast of rain throughout the evening.

The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader Wednesday starting at 1:10 p.m. (CT). Erick Fedde, the Sox’ scheduled starting pitcher Tuesday, will pitch in game 1. Drew Thorpe is the starter for Game 2.

Bailey Ober and Pablo Lopez will pitch Games 1 and 2, respectively, for the Twins.

The second game will begin approximately 30-45 minutes following the conclusion of the opener. Parking lots will open at 11:10 a.m. and gates at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Tickets, parking and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes to Wednesday’s originally scheduled 1:10 p.m. game can be used for both games of the doubleheader. Season ticket holders, individual suite holders and patio ticket holders will receive a credit to their account for game tickets and parking for Tuesday’s game. Refunds for all other purchases, including Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and Stubhub, should be initiated at the point of purchase.

The Latest
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson reacts to gun violence during the long Fourth of July weekend.
La Voz Chicago
‘Es personal’: el alcalde refuerza su postura ante la violencia armada en Chicago después de más de 100 heridos el fin de semana del 4 de julio
El alcalde Johnson, que pidió ayuda a los servicios federales, dijo que los autores de los tiroteos tomaron “la decisión de matar a mujeres, la decisión de matar a niños, la decisión de matar a ancianos. Y estoy aquí para decir rotundamente que ya es suficiente”.
By Tom Schuba Sophie Sherry , and 1 more
 
Austin Colby and Tom Hewitt. (In back) ensemble members of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil. | Liz Lauren
Theater
‘Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil’ musical needs to cultivate a more cohesive storyline
Goodman Theatre’s world premiere production benefits greatly from a sizzling turn by J. Harrison Ghee as the cabaret singer Lady Chablis.
By Catey Sullivan | For the Sun-Times
 
Baraa Hadi Abu Alroos sits in a wheelchair laden with a teddy bear and gift bags and is surrounded by supporters including other children as he arrives with his family at O'Hare Airport.
La Voz Chicago
Niño de Gaza herido en la guerra entre Israel y Hamás llega a Chicago para someterse a cirugías y recibir una prótesis
Baraa Hadi Abu Alroos, de 7 años, recibirá tratamiento en el Hospital Shriners Children’s de Chicago, situado en el lado oeste, donde se le colocará una prótesis y se le someterá a operaciones para tratar sus heridas.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
A man was killed in a shooting July 8, 2020, in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue.
La Voz Chicago
Un muerto y cinco heridos en un accidente por conducir bajo los efectos del alcohol en Cicero
La policía dice que Raúl Pedroza, de 31 años, conducía a gran velocidad y bajo los efectos del alcohol cuando perdió el control de su vehículo y se desvió hacia el tráfico que circulaba en sentido contrario, chocando de frente contra un Mazda a primera hora del viernes. Murió una persona y cinco resultaron heridas.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A rendering of the new Bronzville Bar and Bites restaurant opening in O'Hare Airport's recently expanded Terminal 5.
City Hall
Piece of historic Bronzeville coming to O'Hare Airport's international terminal
The City Council’s Aviation Committee authorized a 10-year deal for Bronzeville Bar and Bites to operate in Terminal 5. The joint-venture partnership will have 55% participation by minority and disadvantaged businesses.
By Fran Spielman
 