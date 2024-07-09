White Sox, Twins rained out

The White Sox’ scheduled game against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field has been postponed due to a forecast of rain throughout the evening.

The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader Wednesday starting at 1:10 p.m. (CT). Erick Fedde, the Sox’ scheduled starting pitcher Tuesday, will pitch in game 1. Drew Thorpe is the starter for Game 2.

Bailey Ober and Pablo Lopez will pitch Games 1 and 2, respectively, for the Twins.

The second game will begin approximately 30-45 minutes following the conclusion of the opener. Parking lots will open at 11:10 a.m. and gates at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Tickets, parking and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes to Wednesday’s originally scheduled 1:10 p.m. game can be used for both games of the doubleheader. Season ticket holders, individual suite holders and patio ticket holders will receive a credit to their account for game tickets and parking for Tuesday’s game. Refunds for all other purchases, including Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and Stubhub, should be initiated at the point of purchase.

