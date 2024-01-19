The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 20, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox TV job down to three: Will Flemming, Connor McKnight & John Schriffen

Mike Monaco, who initially was a favorite for the job, removed himself from consideration this week because of scheduling conflicts with ESPN.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
SHARE White Sox TV job down to three: Will Flemming, Connor McKnight & John Schriffen
Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The White Sox have narrowed their field of potential replacements for TV voice Jason Benetti to three, the Sun-Times has learned: Red Sox radio voice Will Flemming, ESPN 1000’s Connor McKnight and John Schriffen of ESPN TV. 

Mike Monaco, who initially was a favorite for the job, removed himself from consideration this week because of scheduling conflicts with ESPN. He signed a three-year extension with the network late last year. 

Monaco has filled in on Sox broadcasts, first in 2021 when Benetti had COVID. Monaco also was in the running for the Blackhawks’ TV job but removed himself because of his ESPN commitments. The job went to Chris Vosters.

Flemming is the most experienced of the three for the Sox job, having called the Red Sox since 2019. He also has contributed to ESPN and CBS. His brother Dave is a broadcaster for the baseball Giants and ESPN.

Schriffen joined ESPN in 2020 to call Korea Baseball Organization games. He doesn’t have a lot of experience calling MLB games. He has called mostly college sports on the network, in addition to NBA G-League and Summer League games. 

McKnight has been a regular fill-in on White Sox radio broadcasts, but he has a few TV broadcasts under his belt. He mostly has been the Sox pregame and postgame host since joining ESPN 1000 in 2021. Before that, he co-hosted middays on The Score.

Benetti left the White Sox in November to join the Tigers’ TV booth. He had a year left on his contract, but the Sox allowed him to speak with the Tigers when they expressed interest. Benetti’s relationship with the Sox had soured after they clashed about his schedule with Fox Sports, and the issue turned personal. 

The Homewood native began with the Sox in 2016, calling select games in place of longtime TV voice Ken “Hawk” Harrelson. Benetti went full-time in 2019 after Harrelson retired. His first regular-season game with the Tigers will be on Opening Day at Guaranteed Rate Field on March 28.

Steve Stone will return as the Sox’ primary TV analyst.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
South Loop would get more than a new White Sox stadium — think residences, a hotel, restaurants and more
No Fest for the weary (again)? White Sox just don’t miss a chance to alienate down-and-out fans
White Sox announce player development staff
South Loop mostly optimistic about prospect of White Sox moving in
White Sox in ‘serious’ talks to build stadium in South Loop’s ‘The 78’
Garrett Crochet preparing to be starting pitcher for White Sox
The Latest
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
A judge’s gavel
Crime
Man charged in deadly November attack outside House of Blues
Jamie Miller, 29, was arrested Thursday after he was identified as one of the people suspected in the attack on Andrew Hulburt on Nov. 15.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
merlin_118586299.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks beat Islanders on Seth Jones’ overtime winner
Jones picked the right time to score his first goal of the season. It was the game-winner in the Blackhawks’ 4-3 victory against the Islanders.
By Kyle Williams
 
Illinois_Shannon_Suspended_Basketball.jpg
College Sports
Judge ends suspension of Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr., who faces rape charge
The suspension, the judge ruled, deprived Shannon of “protected property interests” without due process.
By John O’Connor | Associated Press
 
Kankakee’s Lorenz Walters (2) shoots against Rich.
High School Basketball
Kankakee rides Larenz Walters and a boisterous crowd to an overtime win against Rich
Larenz Walters hit the go-ahead free throws with 35.6 seconds left and Damontae May made two more foul shots with 2.1 seconds remaining to seal it for the Kays
By Mike Clark
 