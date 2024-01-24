White Sox sign four international prospects

The White Sox added four international players to their prospect pool Wednesday, including 17-year-old third baseman Eduardo Herrera, the No. 11-ranked prospect in this year’s international class according to MLB Pipeline.

Herrera, who signed for a $1.8 million, comes to the Sox pipeline with shortstop Jurdrick Profar ($600,000), infielder Jesús Premoli ($550,000) and right-hander Jeziel Boekhoudt ($55,000).

“We are extremely excited about this year’s class, signing players with solid baseball abilities and polished skills at various positions,” Marco Paddy, White Sox special assistant to the general manager, said in a statement. “We continue to be a strong presence in the international market as we constantly look to upgrade talent in the White Sox farm system.”

Herrera is the Sox’ highest-rated non-Cuban international signing, surpassing Dominican outfielder Micker Adolfo ($1.6 million) in 2013.

A 6-2, 190-pounder who bats and throws right-handed, Herrera played for the Venezuelan U18 National Team at age 15.

“When you see Eduardo for the first time, you can’t help but notice his size, strength and ability to play the game,” said Paddy, who oversees the Sox’ international scouting operation. “After following him for several years, you learn about the person inside the athlete. His determination, work ethic, competitiveness and maturity are attributes that complement his baseball ability.”

Profar, 16, from Curaçao, is the brother of major-leaguer Jurickson Profar. Premoli, 17, from Venezuela, is a 6-4 left-handed hitting former catcher who plays both corner infield positions. Boekhoudt, 17, is from Curaçao.

Additional international signings are expected in the coming weeks.



