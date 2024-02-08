White Sox invite 26 to spring training

The White Sox announced 26 non-roster invites to spring training Thursday after agreeing to terms on minor-league contracts with 12 free agents, including former Sox infielder Danny Mendick.

The Sox’ free-agent group also includes right-handers Justin Anderson, Joe Barlow, Jesse Chavez, Jake Cousins, Chad Kuhl and Jake Woodford, catcher Chuckie Robinson, outfielders Rafael Ortega, Mark Payton, Brett Phillips and Kevin Pillar. All have major-league experience.

Fourteen players from within the organization were invited to major league camp at spring training, which begins Wednesday: Right-handers Jonatha Cannon, Jordan Leasure, Nick Nastrini, Edgar Navarro, Nick Padilla and Lane Ramsey; left-handers Ky Bush and Fraser Ellard; catchers Adam Hackenberg, Carlos Pérez and Edgar Quero; and infielders Tim Elko, Colson Montgomery and Zach Remillard.

Montgomery ranks No. 9 on MLB Pipeline’s top 100 prospects and is baseball’s No. 2 shortstop prospect. Quero is rated No. 9 among catchers.

Mendick, 29, batted .185/.232/.277 in 69 plate appearances for the Mets last season. He played in 141 games with the Sox from 2019-22, his season in ‘22 cut short when he suffered a torn ACL on a collision with left fielder Adam Haseley in June of that season. Primarily a middle infielder, he has played every position with the exception of first base and catcher.

Pitchers and catchers report Wednesday, including physicals and a workout. Position players report and undergo physicals Feb. 19. The first full-squad workout also takes place Feb. 19.