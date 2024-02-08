The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 8, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox invite 26 to spring training

Former White Sox infielder Danny Mendick, top prospect Colson Montgomery among the group.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox invite 26 to spring training
Danny Mendick of the Mets is congratulated after he homered against the Cubs on Aug. 7, 2023, in New York.

Danny Mendick is among 12 free agents the White Sox signed to minor-league contracts.

Rich Schultz/AP

The White Sox announced 26 non-roster invites to spring training Thursday after agreeing to terms on minor-league contracts with 12 free agents, including former Sox infielder Danny Mendick.

The Sox’ free-agent group also includes right-handers Justin Anderson, Joe Barlow, Jesse Chavez, Jake Cousins, Chad Kuhl and Jake Woodford, catcher Chuckie Robinson, outfielders Rafael Ortega, Mark Payton, Brett Phillips and Kevin Pillar. All have major-league experience.

Fourteen players from within the organization were invited to major league camp at spring training, which begins Wednesday: Right-handers Jonatha Cannon, Jordan Leasure, Nick Nastrini, Edgar Navarro, Nick Padilla and Lane Ramsey; left-handers Ky Bush and Fraser Ellard; catchers Adam Hackenberg, Carlos Pérez and Edgar Quero; and infielders Tim Elko, Colson Montgomery and Zach Remillard.

Montgomery ranks No. 9 on MLB Pipeline’s top 100 prospects and is baseball’s No. 2 shortstop prospect. Quero is rated No. 9 among catchers.

Mendick, 29, batted .185/.232/.277 in 69 plate appearances for the Mets last season. He played in 141 games with the Sox from 2019-22, his season in ‘22 cut short when he suffered a torn ACL on a collision with left fielder Adam Haseley in June of that season. Primarily a middle infielder, he has played every position with the exception of first base and catcher.

Pitchers and catchers report Wednesday, including physicals and a workout. Position players report and undergo physicals Feb. 19. The first full-squad workout also takes place Feb. 19.

