Here’s a summer survival guide, 10 ways to relax during the era of Trump.
- Take a day off from the news, one day a week.
- Don’t get into an argument with a Trump supporter, especially if it’s a member of your family. Remember, there are more independents and non-voters than Trump Republicans. And the 2018 midterm election will be won on the basis of turnout.
- Pay no attention to Trump’s tweets. They’re becoming increasingly bizarre and irrelevant.
- Watch an old movie of biting political satire, like “Wag the Dog.”
- But don’t watch “Doctor Strangelove.”
- Join an Indivisible group near you and take action with them, attending a congressional town meeting and organizing others to contact your members of congress. It’s having an effect. Plus, it’s therapeutic.
- Drink lots of water and get plenty of exercise. Helps with the anger.
- Read good books of fiction, like Harry Potter. Don’t read George Orwell’s “1984” or Sinclair Lewis’s “It Can’t Happen Here” or Philip Roth’s “The Plot Against America.”
- Go to a county fair with your kids, and watch the pigs.
- Have a cookout with your neighbors and see what resources you yourselves can offer to your community. Start a tool collective or teach a class in a library or out of someone’s house. Tangible change can come from your hands, not only your votes. Remember, resistance works best when people come together and work together.
Have a great summer!
Robert Reich was Secretary of Labor under President Bill Clinton.
