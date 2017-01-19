‘Chicago Fire’ boss: Rahm, Rauner ‘very hospitable’ to filming

Dick Wolf speaks at NBC's "Chicago Justice" panel at the 2017 Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday in Pasadena, California. | Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

PASADENA, Calif. — Come March 1, “Chicago Justice” will be the fourth show in Dick Wolf’s NBC “Chicago” empire. Why the switch to Chicago, after all those years in New York for “Law & Order”?

Because, Wolf told television critics Wednesday, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel “have made it a very, very hospitable location for filming.”

“Justice” will star Carl Weathers, Philip Winchester, Monica Barbaro, Joelle Carter (“Justified”) and Jon Seda — who switches to “Justice” from “Chicago P.D.” “I thought he was the most logical to move over,” says Wolf.

Seda, however, won’t be the only franchise actor you’ll see in “Justice.” “Almost every show, there’s at least somebody from ‘Fire,’ ‘Med’ or ‘P.D.,’ ” says producer Michael Chernuchin.

In addition to having characters from the other shows drop by, the franchise also frequently does cross-over events where the episodes all tie together — as it will to launch the show on March 1. Though the crossovers are popular, Wolf says, “the crossovers are a pain in the a–. Everybody hates doing them. … Unfortunately, it’s like ratings crack.”

Winchester plays D.A. Peter Stone, the son of Ben Stone — the character played by Michael Moriarty in the original “Law & Order.” It’s one more call-back in a franchise that is built on them.

The show represents a big change of pace for Winchester, who is better known for action series like “The Player” or” Strike Back”. When he first met with Wolf, he says, he told him “I jump out of helicopters and punch people in the face. I don’t know if I’m your guy. … It’s a huge learning curve.

“It’s just a different muscle.”

Robert Bianco, USA TODAY