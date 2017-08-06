Chicago music fest spawns ‘Riot Feast’ pop-up eatery

First there was Saved by the Max (the pop-up diner based on the hit TV series “Saved by the Bell”), that took Chicago by storm one year ago (it just closed up shop and is headed to L.A.).

Now Riot Fest music fans can look forward to Riot Feast, a pop-up diner based on the popular alt-rock/punk/rock music festival running Sept. 15-17 in Douglas Park.

The pop-up, created by Riot Fest founder Michael Petryshyn and the team behind Saved by the Max, including Chef Brian Fisher and partners Derek Berry, Zack Eastman and Steve Harris, will open July 8 at 1941 W. North Ave. (the former Max site), for a three-month run (Wednesday through Sunday nights). The menu, not yet finalized, will be inspired by Riot Fest; the décor will reflect the festival’s carnival-style ambiance. The Wicker Park pop-up will transform into a carnival speakeasy at 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and feature “a limited bar menu and circus freaks drinking alongside patrons, [providing] Chicago’s miscreants and ne’er-do-wells a place where they can feel at home,” today’s announcement stated.

“I’ve always wanted to be a part of a restaurant, but time and life constraints made that seem impossible,” said Petryshyn in the announcement. “But, thanks to Derek, Zack and Steve’s vision, they have given us an opportunity to create something special. And we want to do nothing short of wowing our fans with this experience.”

Seating tickets for G.A. communal dining or V.I.P. reserved tables will go on sale starting at 11 a.m. June 9 at theriotfeast.tocktix.com Two seatings each night (at 6 and 8 p.m.) will be available.