CSO, principal oboe Alex Klein at odds over tenure

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra has denied tenure to principal oboe Alex Klein, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Klein had originally held the seat from 1995 to 2004 until as a tenured musician with the orchestra he was forced to resign due to health issues that affected his left hand. The Grammy-winning Klein is considered one of the top oboists in classical music. According to ChicagoClassicalReview.com, “Daniel Barenboim appointed Klein, then 30, to succeed Ray Still in the CSO’s first oboe chair in 1995. The Brazilian musician served for nine years, winning a Grammy Award for his recording of the Strauss Oboe Concerto with Barenboim and the orchestra.”

According to the story, “Following a successful re-audition for his former post in 2016, the CSO rehired him, and he resumed playing first oboe with the orchestra on a probationary basis in late summer of last year. …”

Neither the CSO nor Klein are commenting on the ongoing matter.

