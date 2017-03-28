Elton John to help develop animated ‘Technicolor Dreamcoat’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elton John is teaming up with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to develop an animated film adaptation of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

STX Entertainment chairman Adam Fogelson announced the project Tuesday at CinemaCon, the annual gathering of theater owners and exhibitors.

The musical, which Rice and Webber created in the late 1960s, is based on the “coat of many colors” story from the Book of Genesis. According to comingsoon.net, “Elton John’s Rocket Pictures is producing the film in association with Really Useful Group. The film is expected to feature new songs written by Lloyd Webber and Rice.”

“Originally written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice as a pop cantata for students in London in 1968, ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ was expanded into a concept album and subsequently a globally successful theatrical stage phenomenon,” said David Kosse, president of STX International, who was instrumental in landing the deal for STX, in a prepared statement. “’Joseph’ has become one of the most enduring, irresistible and beloved family musicals of all time. We could not be more honored or excited to be partnering with Andrew, Tim and Elton, legends of music, stage and screen, on this animated telling of this timeless story.”

The studio also announced a new animated project from Eddie Murphy about a bull named Bo who wants to be a rodeo clown.

Associated Press; Contributing: Sun-Times staff reporter Miriam Di Nunzio