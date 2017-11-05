Glenn Davis the newest addition to Steppenwolf ensemble

Steppenwolf Theatre today announced the addition of veteran Chicago actor Glenn Davis to its ensemble.

“I grew up in Chicago. I took my first acting class with Austin Pendleton at The School at Steppenwolf,” Davis said in today’s announcement. “He was the first to tell me I was talented and convinced me that I could do this for a living. I remember being invited by Terry Kinney to sit in on rehearsals for ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ and watching Gary Sinise, Amy Morton, K. Todd Freeman and the entire cast ‘going for broke’. I saw these actors working in a way that was very unique. They were working on one instinct, ‘get to the truth by any means’. I wanted to work in that way. I see it as my responsibility as an artist to get to the truth by any means.”

Davis’ Chicago credits include “The Christians” and “The Brother/Sister Plays” at Steppenwolf. His Broadway credits include “Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo.” TV credits include “24” and “The Good Wife.”

Davis is a graduate of The Theatre School at DePaul University.