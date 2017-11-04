Janet Jackson splits from Wissam Al Mana months after son’s birth

Janet Jackson has split from husband Wissam Al Mana, just a few months after the birth of their son. People.com and E! confirmed the breakup.

The 50-year-old pop superstar gave birth to Eissa in January. She wed businessman Al Mana, who is from Qatar, in 2012. The couple have been extremely private about their relationship, including their wedding and her pregnancy.

According to People.com: “They separated shortly after the baby was born,” says one insider. “The cultural differences between her and Wissam became even more obvious [after Eissa arrived]. They come from very different worlds.”

Jackson was spotting shopping in London over the weekend, the first sighting of the music star since the birth of her son.

RELATED

Janet Jackson has her first child, a son

Janet Jackson confirms she’s about to become a mom

TMZ.com reports “both Janet and Wissam Al Mana are wealthy, but he far more than she. He has an estimated net worth of $1 billion. She’s worth an estimated $175 million.” This could make any existing prenup settlement quite interesting.

Jackson only acknowledged the pregnancy in October, showcasing her baby bump on the cover of People, six months after announcing she was putting her world tour on hold.

When the child was born, her publicist, Paula Witt, told USA TODAY “Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” She added, “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

Al Mana is Jackson’s third husband. She previously was married to James DeBarge and Rene Elizondo Jr.

Lorena Blas, USA TODAY; Contributing: Sun-Times staff reporter Miriam Di Nunzio