Lee Bey named Vice President of Chicago’s DuSable Museum

Change and expansion have become the name of the game at Chicago’s DuSable Museum of African American History ever since March, 2016, when it was granted Smithsonian Affiliation status by the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.

That distinction signaled the beginning of a long-term collaborative partnership between the DuSable and the world’s largest museum and research complex headquartered in Washington, D.C. And now comes word that the DuSable has named Chicago cultural gadfly (and former Sun-Times architecture critic) its first-ever Vice President for Planning, Education & Museum Experience.

In joining the leadership team of the nation’s oldest independent African American museum, Bey, a native Chicagoan and graduate of Columbia College, with more than two decades of experience in the fields of art, culture, architecture and urban planning, will oversee the museum’s education department, its collections staff and exhibitions, and several strategic initiatives and museum planning projects, according to today’s announcement.

In a prepared statement, Perri Irmer, president and CEO of the DuSable Museum, said: “We are very pleased and proud to welcome Lee Bey to our management team. He comes to the DuSable Museum during a truly exciting time in our history, with a museum expansion on the horizon, the recognition of our position as one of the major institutional partners driving economic development on the South Side, and with so many great opportunities to utilize Lee’s broad-based talent and experience. I am looking forward to accomplishing great things with Lee on our team.”

Bey noted: “It’s an honor to join this historic institution, particularly now with its re-energized leadership, focus and mission. The DuSable will accomplish great things in the years ahead. I’m glad to join the team that will make that happen.”

Bey, an accomplished architectural photographer and curator, also served as deputy chief of staff to Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley. As Director of Governmental Affairs in the Chicago office of Skidmore Owings & Merrill, he worked as chief governmental expert and an in-house consultant on urban design issues, according to today’s announcement. His latest curatorial project is “Chicago: a Southern Exposure,” a photo exhibit, which documents the rich and largely overlooked architecture of Chicago’s South Side, and which will be featured during the 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial and hosted by the DuSable Museum, the statement said.