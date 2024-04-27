The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 27, 2024
White Sox offense need Eloy Jimenez's recent surge to continue : 'He's starting to slug'

Since Apr. 20, White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is slashing .286/.355/.607 with a .962 OPS.

By  Kyle Williams
   
Eloy Jiménez

White Sox designated hitter Eloy Jimenez has found his stride at the plate. | AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photos

White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez crushed a two-run, 410-foot home run that did more than help secure a 9-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. His hit provided some hope that an offensive surge is in the midst and that he can help improve a dormant offense.

Jimenez’s season got off to a rocky start as he slashed .182/.182/.182 in the season-opening series against the Tigers. He had just two hits in 11 at-bats before going on the IL with a left adductor strain. Since returning, Jimenez has primarily struggled, going hitless in his first four games back.

But Jimenez saw his fortunes turn during the series against the Phillies, recording his first multi-hit game of the season. Since Apr. 20, Jimenez is slashing .286/.355/.607 with a .962 OPS.

“He’s starting to slug, and that’s what we need,” right fielder Gavin Sheets said. “You see some results, you start to feel better at the plate and then it gets guys going, and everybody feeds off it.”

The team needs an egalitarian approach to the offense as it navigates the loss of third baseman Yoan Moncada and outfielder Luis Robert Jr. But Jimenez’s talent is too immense for him to blend in with the rest of the lineup. The Sox need Jimenez to perform up to his capabilities.

Hitting the ball in the air has benefited Jimenez, as his line-drive percentage (25%) is his highest since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

“He’s continuing to work on that every day,” manager Pedro Grifol said of Jimenez putting the ball in the air more. “He hits the ball so hard. He’s got to get it to a point where a good percentage of the balls are in the air.”

Bullpen management

Managing a bullpen is a difficult balance, especially when a team’s starting rotation is unpredictable and without a strong track record. Sox starters have thrown the second-fewest innings among starters in the majors (122.1), according to Fangraphs.

Grifol tries to give each reliever a pocket where they can expect to hear their name called upon, but he said he can’t give set roles this early because of the youth in the bullpen such as Jordan Leasure.

“We have some guys who have capabilities of being good setup guys,” Grifol said. “You have to get to a point where they are really comfortable.”

Luis Robert Jr.’s recovery

Robert has been sidelined since Apr. 6 with a Grade 2 right hip flexor strain. Sox general manager Chris Getz gave an optimistic update regarding his star center fielder.

“I hope so,” Getz said of the possibility that Robert returns in May. “He’s doing really well. He’s out in Arizona. He’s running, hitting and he’s moving around well, so it’s been really positive.”

Last season’s 145 games was the first time Robert played at least 100 games in his Sox tenure. He dedicated himself to his body this offseason to avoid injuries.

“I’m really impressed with what he’s doing,” Grifol said. “It’s just a reflection of the work he put in the offseason.

“When you recover that quickly from an injury that significant, it means you’ve set up a pretty good foundation. He’s getting closer. He’s hungry to get back.”

