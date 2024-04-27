The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Cubs' Christopher Morel 'banged up but feels good' after collision in loss to Red Sox

Notes: The Cubs traded Garrett Cooper to the Red Sox, and Justin Steele is taking the next step in his rehab.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Masataka Yoshida Christopher Morel

Boston Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida, left, talks with Chicago Cubs third baseman Christopher Morel (5) after advancing on a single by Ceddanne Rafaela during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Boston.

Michael Dwyer/AP Photos

BOSTON – Chasing down a fly ball next to the wall down the left field line, third baseman Christopher Morel and left fielder Alexander Canario converged. At the last second, Morel vaulted over Canario, snagging the ball out of the air.

He landed hard, banging his right hip and both his elbows. But somehow he held onto Red Sox leadoff hitter Jarren Duran’s fly out for the final out of the seventh inning.

Cubs director of medical services PJ Mainville ran out to check on Morel, who walked off the field unassisted. Patrick Wisdom replaced him at third base the next inning.

“A little banged up, but feel good,” Morel said after the game through team interpreter Fredy Quevedo Jr.

The game, which the Cubs lost 17-0, was already bad enough. Adding Morel to the Cubs’ already long list of injured key players would make it far worse.

“I think he’s fine,” manager Craig Counsell said after the game.

As for Morel’s level of confidence that he’ll be able to play Sunday, he said he was “positive.”

“But we’ll see how I feel tomorrow,” he said. “Ultimately that decision will be up to the manager.”

Morel is not only the Cubs’ everyday cleanup hitter, but for the past couple weeks he’s been a stalwart defender, his consistent work at third base showing on the field.

On Saturday, Morel made two charging plays, one on a bunt and another on a chopper, throwing on the run to get the runner at first base.

“I think everybody that has tuned in to a Chicago Cubs game can see that work paying off and see him out there at third base and the confidence just overflowing with him,” starter Ben Brown said. “He’s really becoming a defensive force. He’s making some plays that are incredible.”

Cooper traded

The Cubs traded first baseman Garrett Cooper, who they designated for assignment on Tuesday, to the Red Sox on Saturday, the team announced.

Cooper said in spring training that his free agency process came down to a decision between the Cubs and Red Sox.

“Talking with both front offices, me and my agent, there was a situation where there was an opportunity to come in and have that DH/first base/outfield/ face lefties … there was a role here that I thought that I could win,” he said. “And so, the Red Sox was very similar. I just thought the situation was a little bit better here, where I could come in and come in and win a spot.”

Cooper did win a spot out of spring training. But less than a week after the Cubs activated corner infielder Patrick Wisdom from the 10-day injured list, they designated Cooper for assignment.

Steele rehab assignment

Lefty Justin Steele (strained left hamstring) will be headed to Triple-A Iowa on a rehab assignment, Counsell said Saturday. He’ll likely start Wednesday.

The first game action of Steele’s rehab came in extended spring training on Friday.

“No concerns,” Counsell said. “He’ll move on to the next step.”

