‘Pamplona’ opener halted as star Stacy Keach falls ill

Audiences at the press opening of “Pamplona” witnessed a heightened level of drama Tuesday as star Stacy Keach fell ill and the director Robert Falls called the show off about an hour into the action.

In the initial moments, it seemed as though Keach’s portrayal of late-life Ernest Hemingway at the Goodman Theatre was a study in dementia. As he soldiered on, no one was quite sure if he was delivering the script as written or scrambling for the words.