Playwright Lynn Nottage wins second Pulitzer Prize

Lynn Nottage, the Brooklyn-based playwright whose work has been widely produced in Chicago theaters over the years, has just been awarded the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for “Sweat,” her uncannily timely play about the shutdown of a steel factory in Reading, Pennsylvania, and the resulting economic and racial chaos in a working-class town where friendships and family ties also are irreparably damaged. The play, which began Off Broadway, is now in a Broadway run that marks the first time one of Nottage’s plays has been produced on Broadway.

“Sweat,” which won the 2015-16 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, was written on a commission from Oregon Shakespeare Festival and Washington, D.C.’s Arena Stage, and was presented at the festival in Ashland, Oregon, in July, 2015 under the direction of Kate Whoriskey and then at the Arena Stage in January, 2016. The play premiered Off Broadway at the Public Theatre Nov. 3, again directed by Whoriskey, and had its official Broadway opening at Studio 54 on March 26, 2017.

In a brief chat Monday afternoon following the announcement of her award, Nottage said: “I would love Chicago to be the first city to produce the play after its New York run, and conversations are already underway about that.”

This is Nottage’s second Pulitzer. The first, in 2009, was for “Ruined” (which debuted at the Chicago’s Goodman Theatre), and was a scathing look at the impact of the brutal civil war in the (so-called) Democratic Republic of Congo, and its horrific impact on women.

Other productions of Nottage’s work in Chicago have included “By the Way, Meet Vera Stark” (also at the Goodman), and, in 2014, when Eclipse Theatre devoted an entire season to revivals of her plays, “Ruined,” “Intimate Apparel” and “Mud, River, Stone.”

The Pulitzer drama award, which includes a $10,000 prize, is “for a distinguished play by an American author, preferably original in its source and dealing with American life.” Previous playwrights honored include August Wilson, Edward Albee, Eugene O’Neill, Arthur Miller and Tennessee Williams. Recent winners include Annie Baker’s “The Flick,” Ayad Akhtar’s “Disgraced,” Stephen Adly Guirgis’s “Between Riverside and Crazy,” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton.”