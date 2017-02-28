Porchlight to inaugurate new home with ‘Billy Elliot’

Exterior of the Ruth Page Center for the Arts at 1016 N. Dearborn, which will serve as home to Porchlight Music Theatre for its 2017-2018 season. (Photo: Courtesy of Porchlight Music Theatre)

Porchlight Music Theatre will be inaugurating its new home at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts at 1016 N. Dearborn in grand style with a 2017-2018 season of three important musicals.

The company’s main stage season will include:

“Billy Elliot” (Oct. 6-Nov.19): Winner of the Tony Award and Olivier Award for best musical, this emotionally wrenching story, set against labor turmoil in Margaret Thatcher’s Britain, is about a young boy who chooses ballet over boxing, and features a terrific score by Elton John.

“Merrily We Roll Along” (Jan. 26-March 11, 2018): This quasi-autobiographical musical by Stephen Sondheim spins the story of the turbulent relationship among three talented young friends striving for show business success.

“Memphis” (April 19 – June 3, 2016): This Tony Award-winning musical by David Bryan and Joe DiPietro tells the story of one of the first white DJs to play black music in the 1950s, with all the racial and romantic tensions involved.

A variety of subscription options will go on sale on March 1, with single tickets going on sale in July. For more information about tickets, as well as the company’s popular Porchlight Revisits and New Faces Sing Broadway programs, call (773) 777-9884 or visit www.PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.