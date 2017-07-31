Actor, playwright Sam Shepard has died

Actor Sam Shepard is photographed at the World Science Festival on May 29, 2008 in New York City. | Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for World Science Festival

Actor and Pulitzer Prize winning author Sam Shepard has died according to reports today. He was 73.

The actor, according to BroadwayWorld.com had been battling ALS for some time and died peacefully on July 30 at home in Kentucky, surrounded by his children and sisters. He was 73 years old.

Shepard’s work was championed by Steppenwolf Theatre whose 1982 production of “True West” (directed by Gary Sinise and starring John Malkovich and Sinise), became an Off Broadway hit and aired on the PBS series, American Playhouse, in 1984.

Steppenwolf’s 1995 production of “Buried Child,” starring Ethan Hawke and Lois Smith, moved to Broadway in 1996.

More to come…

Contributing: Hedy Weiss