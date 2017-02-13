Reports: First black bachelorette is cast for ABC reality series

She’s still a contestant on the current season of “The Bachelor,” but reports are swirling that Rachel Lindsay, a Texas attorney, will be the next Bachelorette.

The official announcement is expected to be made Monday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

According to hollywoodreporter.com, ABC declined to comment on the news, which was first reported by the Reality Steve website.

The series has long come under fire for its lack of diversity in both the stars and final lineup of show contestants, though this season’s bevy of bachelorettes vying for Nick Viall’s final rose has been the most racially diverse to date. Lindsay is currently among the final six candidates. News of her next gig leaves everyone wondering how and when she will make her final appearance on “The Bachelor.”