‘Wicked’ returning to Chicago for holiday season

Amanda Jane Cooper as Glinda (left) and Jessica Vosk as Elphaba in "Wicked." | PHOTO BY JOAN MARCUS

Chicago theatergoers will be seeing green next holiday season as one of the most popular musicals of all time will be returning to the city.

“Wicked” is set for a seven-week engagement, Dec. 6, 2017 through Jan. 21, 2018, at the Oriental Theatre, 24. W. Randolph.

This will mark the musical’s fourth journey to Chicago. With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman (based on the novel by Gregory Maguire), “Wicked” tells the story of what happened in the Land of Oz long before there was a Dorothy, Scarecrow, Lion or Tin Man on the scene.

Group tickets (15 or more persons) are now on sale at (312) 977-1710 or at broadwayinchicago.com.

Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date.