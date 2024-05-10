The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 10, 2024
Chicago Entertainment and Culture Metro/State

City bumps up number of Pride Parade entries to 150

Twenty-five more entries will be allowed to participate next month, still down from last year’s 199.

By  Mariah Rush
   
SHARE City bumps up number of Pride Parade entries to 150
Chicago 52nd Pride Parade North Side 2023

Last year’s Chicago Pride Parade on the city’s North Side.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

The city will now let more groups join next month’s Chicago Pride Parade, though a shortened route is set in stone, the mayor’s office announced Friday.

Twenty-five more entries will be allowed to participate, bringing the total to 150 — still down from last year’s 199.

“This collective endeavor reflects our shared commitment to fostering community engagement while ensuring an efficient allocation of resources,” Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office said in a news release. “By prioritizing accessibility and sustainability, we aim to create an inclusive and vibrant celebration that enriches the fabric of our city while minimizing logistical strains.”

The shortened route, which in previous years began at Montrose and Broadway, will now exclude the Uptown community.

The new route will allow “major arterial and side streets to be open for safety vehicles and traffic access, and to provide additional opportunities for spectators to flow to the east side of the route,” the announcement said.

The news comes after a month of shifts regarding Chicago’s popular celebration, which is set for June 30 this year.

New city safety regulations prompted the downsizing of the historic parade and an earlier start time, at 11 a.m.

The number of entries initially dropped to 125, and the Sun-Times reported all of the schools from last year’s parade were among the cuts.

Teachers criticized the decision, and one day after the news broke, parade organizers gave the schools a shared entry slot to participate.

Following the entry cap, the Mayor’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Council announced in an open letter that they were not consulted about parade changes, the Windy City Times reported.

Last week, city officials unveiled a proposal to shorten the parade route.

The latest plan was created with the LGBTQ+ Advisory Council, parade organizers, city agencies and residents “to develop a sustainable and accessible parade route for this year’s Pride Parade,” the news release said.

“The City is committed to deeper and more robust community engagement so that Pride can continue to honor the LGBTQ+ community’s activism, visibility and achievements, and looks forward to staying committed to the LGBTQ+ community and celebrating Pride in 2024 and beyond.”

PRIDEChicago, the parade’s organizers, did not respond to a request for comment.

Next Up In News
Chicago cop convicted in Capitol riot has been fired from the police department
Council Public Safety chair wants details of DNC transportation plan: 'We’re getting a late start'
Judge seals records in case of man accused of killing 11-year-old boy, critically injuring mother
Man fatally shot while walking in Dunning
Chicago artist Robert Earl Paige is 'in pursuit of beauty'
Picture Chicago: 21 can't miss Sun-Times photos from this week in news
The Latest
Mayor Brandon Johnson and others wear suits as they walk through wood paneled halls at the Illinois State Capitol building.
Columnists
Mayor Johnson doesn't bring up $1 billion ask for schools in Springfield
The Chicago Teachers Union is set for its own lobby day to ask for money for Chicago schools. But coming to town with two weeks left can mean settling for leftovers, and if the budget is as tight as the governor says, there may not be any leftovers for CPS.
By Rich Miller
 
BEARS-051124-55.jpg
Bears
For once, maybe, the Bears have perfect timing as QB Caleb Williams arrives for 1st practice
On top of everything else that sparks optimism at Halas Hall right now, Williams showed up to rookie minicamp well ahead of where most players in his position would be.
By Jason Lieser
 
San Diego Padres v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs put Dansby Swanson on IL with knee sprain, activate Seiya Suzuki before Pirates series
Swanson had been dealing with the injury for two weeks.
By Maddie Lee
 
POLICE, CRIME, SHOOTING, BULLET
Crime
Man fatally shot while walking in Dunning
The man was walking in the 3900 block of North Pittsburgh Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him in the chest.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Artist Robert Earl Paige in front of a hand-painted and dyed (gum resist) on charmeuse, 45 x 62 1/2 inches.
Art
Chicago artist Robert Earl Paige is 'in pursuit of beauty'
The Hyde Park Art Center is staging “The United Colors of Robert Earl Paige,” the largest exhibition to date of the artist’s work, through Oct. 27. Beyond fabrics, it spans clay, textiles, collage and paintings on walls and floors.
By Erin Allen | WBEZJustin Bull | WBEZ, and 1 more
 