William Petersen joins cast of Steppenwolf’s ‘Minutes’ world premiere

Actor William Petersen waves to the crowd before throwing out the first ceremonial pitch before a baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Chicago. | AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The cast of Steppenwolf Theatre’s hugely anticipated world-premiere production of Tracy Letts’ politically charged “Minutes” will now include ensemble member William Petersen, it was announced Friday.

Also joining the cast will be Kevin Anderson, James Vincent Meredith and Sally Murphy. The cast further includes the previously announced Ian Barford, Francis Guinan, Cliff Chamberlain, Brittany Burch and Penny Slusher. The announcement stated that ensemble member Tim Hopper is out of the production due to a “scheduling conflict.”

Previews for the show, directed by Anna B. Shapiro, and staged at the Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted, begin Nov. 9. Individual tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. Sept. 15 (membership season tickets are currently on sale). Visit steppenwolf.org. “Minutes” is scheduled to run through Dec. 31.