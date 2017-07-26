13-year-old girl reported missing from Chatham

Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing last week from the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

Cheyene Anthony was last seen Friday near 87th and Champlain, according to an endangered missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Cheyene is described as a 5-foot-6, 110-pound black girl with black hair, brown eyes and medium brown complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a light-colored t-shirt, black stretch pants, black gym shoes and a black bonnet on her head.

Police said she hangs out in the Chatham neighborhood.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.