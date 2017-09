14-year-old girl missing for over a month from Austin

A 14-year-old girl has been missing for over a month from the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Qundajae Jones was last seen August 18 near the 4800 block of West Superior, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She is known to frequent the 2000 block of West Van Buren.

Jones is described as a 5-foot, 135-pound black girl with medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information should contact detectives at (312) 747-8380.