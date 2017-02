15-year-old boy grazed in North Lawndale shooting

A 15-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the leg Monday evening in a North Lawndale shooting on the West Side.

The boy was in the 4300 block of West Ogden at 5:35 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored sedan pulled up and fired several shots, Chicago Police said.

The car drove off, and the victim took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.