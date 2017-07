15-year-old boy shot, critically wounded in Humboldt Park

A 15-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Sunday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 12:17 a.m., he was a passenger in a vehicle heading north in the 1000 block of North Sacramento when someone shot him multiple times in the head from a black sedan, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was taken to Norwegian American Hospital and then transferred in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.