16-year-old girl missing from Hermosa

Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing Friday from the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Kerly Flores was last seen about noon in the 2300 block of North Karlov, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She might be in the company of other teenagers.

Flores was described as a 5-foot-1, 120-pound Hispanic girl with an olive complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information on Flores’ whereabouts should contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.