17-year-old boy shot in Back of the Yards

A 17-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

About 8:45 p.m., he was on foot in the 5300 block of South Winchester when two males approached, took out a weapon and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.