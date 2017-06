18-year-old man shot during argument in Dunning

An 18-year-old man was shot during an argument Monday morning in the Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

He was arguing with someone in the 6200 block of West Belmont at 8:52 a.m. when the other person pulled out a weapon and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The victim was hit in both legs and the abdomen, and was taken in serious condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said.

The shooter ran away and is not in custody, police said.