19-year-old man killed in Roseland crash identified

A 19-year-old man killed in a single-car crash Friday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side has been identified.

The car was speeding when it crashed into a tree at 8:22 a.m. in the 11300 block of South State, according to Chicago Police.

The driver, 19-year-old Gabriel I.A. Montes, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in the West Pullman neighborhood.

A 22-year-old man who was a passenger in the car was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical or “guarded” condition, police said.