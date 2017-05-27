2 charged with Riverside burglary

Two Lyons residents were charged with a burglary that happened earlier this month in west suburban Riverside.

Police responded about 9:50 a.m. May 10 to the 100 block of Forest Avenue, where a 68-year-old man reported he had been burglarized, according to a statement from Riverside police.

Police learned that the man was “partying” with two other people the night before at his home, police said. After the party, his guests left, and the man locked his door and fell asleep.

When the man woke up, he saw that his front door had been kicked open and several items were missing, including a 60-inch Vizio television, laptop, computer, cell phone, credit cards, his driver’s license and a 2016 Hyundai, police said.

Police tracked down the suspects over the next few weeks and arrested them about 10:45 p.m. May 22 in the 200 block of East Burlington in Riverside, police said. The two suspects provided written confessions of the crime.

Kimberly M. Morehead, 42, was charged with felony aggravated ID theft, aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle and criminal trespass to property, police said. Morehead was also wanted on three outstanding warrants for retail theft, criminal trespass to a vehicle and suspended license. Her bond was set at $20,000.

Michael Farkas, 34, was charged with criminal trespass to property, police said. His bond was set at $10,000.

Morehead and Farkas are both being held at the Cook County Department of Corrections, police said. Their next court appearance is scheduled for May 31 in Maywood.