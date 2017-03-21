2 men charged in connection with Woodstock vehicle burglaries

Two Woodstock men were charged in connection to vehicles that were burglarized early March in the northwest suburb.

Woodstock police received numerous reports on March 9 and 10 of unsecured vehicles being burglarized, according to a statement from Woodstock police. After following up on several leads, police identified two Woodstock men as suspects.

Maurice C. Timberlake, 18, was charged with one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle, police said. Montez M. Moses, 22, was charged with two felony counts of burglary and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a motor vehicle.

Woodstock police took Timberlake into custody on the evening of March 16, police said. Moses was found and taken into custody on March 20. Both men were being held at the McHenry County Jail.

Bond was set at $50,000 for Timberlake and $82,500 for Moses, police said.