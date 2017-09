2 men grazed by bullets in Gresham

Two men were grazed by bullets early Saturday in a Gresham neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

About 3:35 a.m. , the men, ages 29 and 23, were approached by someone who opened fire in the 7600 block of South Halsted, according to Chicago Police.

The older man was grazed by a bullet in the elbow, and the younger man was grazed in his shoulder, police said.

They were both treated at the scene and released, police said.