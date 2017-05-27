2 men shot in Austin

Two men were wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The two men, ages 23 and 24, were in front of a building in the 1100 block of North Lockwood when they heard shots, according to Chicago Police. The two men ran to the rear of the building and realized they had been shot.

The younger man was shot in the left leg and the older man was shot in the right wrist and bicep, police said. They took themselves to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where their conditions were unknown.