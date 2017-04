2 men shot in Englewood

Two men were shot Friday evening in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 7:05 p.m., the men, ages 22 and 26, were shot in the 6900 block of South Harvard Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

The 22-year-old was struck in the ankle and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. The older man was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Both were listed in good condition.

Area South detectives are investigating.