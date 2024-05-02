Chicago's measles outbreak raises awareness of global healthcare inequities

The recent surge of measles cases in Chicago highlights the necessity of robust health infrastructure. While our quick response is encouraging, it poses a sharp contrast with the dire healthcare scenarios in many low- and middle-income countries.

In 2022, measles claimed over 130,000 lives, mostly young children in developing nations. This is a cruel reality check on how unequal the global health landscape is. Diseases don’t discriminate, and neither should access to quality healthcare. As we grapple with measles in our backyard, it’s essential to remember our responsibility to those in less-fortunate circumstances.

The interconnectedness of health crises is evident. Diseases cross borders effortlessly, and the repercussions of weak healthcare systems reverberate globally, emphasizing the need for investment in health infrastructure worldwide.

Our congressional leaders should prioritize investments in stronger frontline health workforces and essential supplies for countries lacking in basic healthcare infrastructure. As we tackle diseases at home, we can’t forget our collective responsibility to aid those less equipped in their health battles.

Let Chicago’s measles situation be a catalyst for enhanced commitment to global healthcare, reaffirming health as a universal right, not a privilege.

Anoosh Kumar, student, Northwestern University

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Silencing speech is detrimental to democracy

Are universities guilty of interfering with democracy on campuses by restricting free speech and academic freedom? And do university presidents who promote such values come under fire for doing so?

The real danger to democracy is silencing speech, as someone once said. Not liking what one hears is insufficient reason to silence speech, which is often a common reaction when basic assumptions are challenged after learning the truth.

Universities must continue the search for truth wherever it leads, even if it makes some feel uncomfortable or intimidated by learning of unpopular, inconvenient or disturbing truths. “I’m offended by what you said” is not an argument but a silencing tactic used to eliminate opposing but honest views.

Because of their community’s tragic history, Jewish students should be — and many are — more sensitive to the Palestinian condition. Claims of genocide in Gaza can be acknowledged while not ignoring the world’s demands for the release of hostages as a condition for a cease-fire.

Counter speech and contrary arguments to any claim conducted through open dialog and reasoned discourse rather than the silencing of opposing voices is what democracy is all about.

Roberta Motanky, Rogers Park

We can all do better to reduce waste

Mother Earth has done a very good job of sequestering carbon for millions of years (fossil fuels). She doesn’t need our help. What she needs is for all of us to accept our responsibility and drastically reduce our over-consumption of everything. Be honest, all of us could start just about anywhere in doing that. So when the Sierra Club’s Executive Director Ben Jealous touched on companies’ pollution in his recent column, he should have mention of the complicity of all of us in this problem.

Neil Johnson, Lansing

Speeders will still burn rubber with lower speed limit

Lowering speed limits on side streets from 30 mph to 25 mph — as Chicago City Council members recently discussed — makes no sense. Those who are speeding now will continue to break the law and speed.

Most motorists traveling 30 mph are not causing deaths or injuries. It is those who are going 20 to 30 mph OVER the speed limits who cause harm. Let’s stop all the adjusting to law-abiding people to placate the wrong-doers in life.

Barbara Czarnecki, Portage Park

