2 men struck by crossfire in Heart of Chicago

Two men were struck by crossfire early Saturday in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.

The two men, 57 and 31, were outside about 12:50 a.m. in the 2300 block of South Blue Island when they saw two vehicles driving down the street and shooting at each other, according to Chicago Police.

The two men were caught in the crossfire, and the older man was struck in the arm and leg while the younger man was struck in the arm, police said. They both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions stabilized.